Paul O’Connell wins The Battle to be Ireland’s Christmas No 1

Ireland’s number one title this Christmas is The Battle by Paul O’Connell, which has sold 10,465 copies in the Christmas week (the seven days to 17th December) through Nielsen BookScan’s Irish Consumer Market.

The Irish rugby international’s autobiography, which recently won the Irish Sports Book of the Year Award, narrowly pipped The Midnight Gang by David Walliams, which is the No 1 title in Britain. Last year’s Irish Christmas number one was Walliams’s Grandpa’s Great Escape, which sold 7,030 copies in the corresponding week in 2015, more than 2,000 copies ahead of its closest rival.

This year, the race was much fiercer, with Walliams, O’Connell and Holding by Graham Norton all contesting the number one spot; with only 600 book sales separating the three in the week ending December 3rd. O’Connell and Walliams pulled away in the pre-Christmas week, with The Battle leading the charge with 7,789 copies to Walliams’ 6,903.

Holding has been this year’s big Irish fiction success story, proving signnificantly more popular in Ireland than Britain despite Norton’s huge media profile there.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by JK Rowling was the top-selling title of the year, with 67,409 copies in total to date. The book sold more than 35,000 copies in its first week, which alone would have placed it fifth overall for the year. Last year, Paula Hawkins’ psychological thriller The Girl on the Train topped the charts, selling 60,476 copies.

The Irish Christmas top 10 bestselling titles were:

1. The Battle by Paul O’Connell

2. The Midnight Gang by David Walliams

3. Holding by Graham Norton

4. Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen

5. Guinness World Records:2017

6. Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. Bolloxology by Colm O’Regan

8. Pippa by Pippa O’Connor

9. Lyrebird by Cecelia Ahern

10.What Do You Think of That? by Kieran Donaghy