New Portobello Sonnets

1

Clouds, too, are incoming information.

And I sit interrogating silence

On Bloomfield Avenue, the soul on trial

In the ever-changing light of contemplation.

Somebody is muttering through the wall

Of Number Twenty. Skyping, taking calls,

Digiting, at intervals between,

A million friends, on her little silver screen.

The clouds are moving slowly. Green things grow

On either side of the wall. Am I criminal,

Indifferent, waiting for the other shoe

To fall, as she quietens, finally,

And the sky clears, and the human animal

Caged in both of us, relaxes, yawns, feels free?

2

Linoleum, yellow light – the House of Teas

On Richmond Street. A woman, arm in sling,

In conversation with a bearded friend

On means and ends . . . Invisible, all-seeing,

If the gods had any use for me

But envy, I would die to tell her story.

For I know that girl. Her beauty, her ideals

Born after me, and doomed to die before me.

Years will pass. It will grow unreal,

The room they share above a halal butcher,

Marx, Frantz Fanon and the people’s future

Dreamed, unrealised . . . . I see it all –

Linoleum, yellow light, the sex-appeal

Of a broken arm, the politics of a fall.

3 (For Marina, Who cut my Hair)

Belonging, as she did, to the era after the book

And I to the era which, without the book,

Would be unliveable, what we had in common,

This gorgeous blond-haired woman

From Lithuania and I, was the mirror between us,

Where the left hand and the right

Were privy to each other, but only in God’s sight,

And our respective demeanours

Gave away nothing, all those years

Of high communion, silence, fallen hair . . . .

They say she is in India now, or Mexico somewhere

Seeking God. At the hour of her setting-forth

Where was I? Breath on the mirror

Clouds her face. A spirit has passed from the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Not for us high priesthood, Nat and I –

A deaconate, maybe. Poems, minor orders

In the broad church of creation. Every day

On Camden Street, between murder

And resurrection, naked among wolves,

He walks his greyhound. Floodlit Harold’s Cross

His holy ground. And mine the local bars.

Invisible the surplice of our selves

We wear in secret. Wordlessly, we pass

Into each others’ lives, Nat Kenny and I

On Camden Street. The catalogue of saints

Includes us too, without the saintliness.

Should we say hello? We would sooner die,

Bound, as we are, by temporal constraints.

5

I have it in mind, North African gentlemen,

To write you into our own reality

Such as it is. Would you sit there for me

In the window, Al Houari Boumedienne,

Mohammed Mebtouhe, Afshan Jilani,

Eyes averted, women kept unseen,

Unsaleables on shelfspace, nothing unclean

In an empty freezer? The colour of money

Means nothing to you, I know, or the death of God.

Time is your real currency, gentlemen,

Who fly your kites behind glass, and trap the sun

In a yellow frontage. Put aside religion,

Rites of slaughter. By your slightest nod

Acknowledge me, eating here, in the Camden Kitchen.

This poem is part of the series Dublin in the Coming Times, a free, citywide programme of creative writing run by Fighting Words in partnership with Dublin Unesco City of Literature. More at fightingwords.ie