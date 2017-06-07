New €10,000 Moth Poetry Prize to replace Ballymaloe International Poetry Prize

The publishers of the art & literature magazine The Moth, who have been producing the Ballymaloe International Poetry Prize for the last six years, one of the most valuable poetry prizes in the world for a single poem, have decided to part ways with their sponsor and go it alone.

“We felt it was time,” said Will Govan. “We’ve had six great years with Darina Allen and Ballymaloe Cookery School sponsoring the prize, for which we are very grateful, but we now want to concentrate on developing the international brand that is The Moth magazine.”

Rebecca O’Connor and Will Govan, publishers of the art & literature magazine The Moth

Daljit Nagra was the first poet to win the Forward Prize for both his first collection of poetry and its title poem

The €10,000 prize for a single unpublished poem (with three runner-up prizes of €1,000) will continue as The Moth Poetry Prize. The criteria for the prize remains the same, with entries welcome from anywhere in the world, and from anyone over 16.

“We really believe this prize can make a difference to poets’ lives, and we’re very proud of our past winners,” said Rebecca O’Connor. “We look forward to meeting many more winners – of The Moth Poetry Prize. And we’re so thrilled to have Daljit Nagra judge this year.”

Nagra was the first poet to win the Forward Prize for both his first collection of poetry and its title poem. He recently published his third collection of poetry with Faber, British Museum, and teaches poetry at Brunel University London and is poet in residence for BBC Radio 4.

The closing date for the prize is December 31st. The four shortlisted poems will appear in the spring issue of The Moth and the poets will be invited to read at a special award ceremony at Poetry Ireland in Dublin in the spring of 2018.

For further details see www.themothmagazine.com