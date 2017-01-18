Jacqueline Wilson, can I ask you a question?

Popular children’s author Jacqueline Wilson will attend next month’s Audi Dublin International Film Festival to celebrate her work and the films that have inspired her.

She is perhaps best known for her Tracey Beaker series, but her many books are full of memorable characters that have resonated in the imaginations of young readers around the world. As this year’s Festival Curator, she has selected three films for the Fantastic Flix programme for children and young people which she would like to share with audiences in Dublin.

The bestselling writer said: “I’m very much looking forward to returning to Dublin in February to present three of my favourite films. I’ll be introducing the excellent film adaptation of my own book The Illustrated Mum, directed by Cilla Ware, followed by a Q&A with me. I will also introduce Mandy, a black and white film about a little deaf girl, which made an enormous impression on me as a child, and The Secret Garden, directed by Agnieszka Holland, a truly magical film. It will be a lovely opportunity to meet lots of you!”

The Illustrated Mum will be screened in Dundrum at noon on February 11th, followed by The Secret Garden (February 12th, noon) and Mandy (February 13th, 10.30am), both in the Light House Cinema.

The Illustrated Mum stars Michelle Collins as Marigold, an avid lover of tattoos, who suffers from bipolar disorder and has a drinking problem. She lives with her children Dolphin and Star in a small London flat. Mandy is a 1952 British film about a family’s struggle to give their deaf daughter a better life. It was directed by Alexander Mackendrick and is based on the novel The Day Is Ours by Hilda Lewis. The Secret Garden is an adaptation of the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Ahead of the festival, Jacqueline Wilson has agreed to answer Irish Times readers’ questions about her life and work. Send your questions to bookclub@irishtimes.com by Friday, January 27th, and we shall pass them all on to the author, who will choose a selection to answer. We shall publish these in the run-up to the festival.

To help you get your thinking caps on, here are some questions and answers from her own website:

Where were you born?

I was born in Bath, but we moved to Kingston when I was little. I’ve lived here ever since.

What sort of family do you have?

I don’t have any brothers or sisters and my Dad died long ago, but my Mum is still very much alive. I have one lovely grown up daughter Emma.

What sort of house do you live in?

I live in a four-bedroomed Victorian house. It’s not a very grand house, but very comfortable - and there are lots of bookshelves in every room.

Do you have any pets?

I have two beautiful grey and white cats called Jacob and Lily and a little black puppy called Jackson. I found all three in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

When is your birthday?

17th December.

What sort of music do you like?

I like most kinds, and I’ve always been a big fan of Freddie Mercury and Queen.

What’s your favourite film?

I love a long-ago black and white film called Mandy about a little deaf girl.

What’s your favourite colour?

I often wear black, with lots of silver jewellery.

What was your favourite subject at school?

I loved English, especially writing stories. I also liked Art.

What was your worst subject at school?

Definitely Maths!

Fantastic Flix Highlights

The Festival’s expanding Fantastic Flix programme brings the world of cinema to the next generation in its packed festival of children’s films from around the globe, workshops, short film selections, the Fantastic Flix Children’s Jury and special events. Along with a special selection of films from visiting children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson, highlights include Golden Globe-nominated animated film My Life as a Courgette, a preview of Michaël Dudok de Wit’s The Red Turtle, edgy Australian drama Girl Asleep and Korean animation Kai. Treats for youngsters include hit Canadian animation Snowtime!, the brilliant stop-motion animation Louis & Luca – The Big Cheese Race; the mischievous Captain’s Island and Jonathan Geva’s Abulele.

