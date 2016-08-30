Ireland’s wittiest one-liners, from Oscar Wilde to Father Ted and Michael Collins!

Irish wit and humour is well renowned, whether it comes from our comedians or our politicians – and it comes just as frequently from each contingent. As such, the Irish are well represented in the fifth edition of the Oxford Dictionary of Humorous Quotations, edited by Gyles Brandreth. With more than 1,200 new quotations and 338 pages of quotations, one need never be stuck for a pithy remark again.

Although Irish women are unfortunately underrepresented, many of our most famous men feature at least once, with Oscar Wilde topping the poll with no fewer than 100 quotations. Writers, playwrights and poets appear to be our wittiest grouping, with George Bernard Shaw and Brendan Behan also featuring extensively.

Three quotations from Graham Linehan and Arthur Mathews in the form of extracts from Father Ted make it in – including the full opening verse of My Lovely Horse in the Animals section – beating notable wits such as Dara O’Briain and the late Richard Harris, with one and two quotations each respectively.

Here are 10 of Ireland’s wittiest moments, as featured in the Oxford Dictionary.

Pat: He was an Anglo-Irishman.

Meg: In the blessed name of God what is that?

Pat: A Protestant with a horse.

Brendan Behan, The Hostage, 1958

I’m Irish. We think sideways.

Spike Milligan, in Independent on Sunday, June 20th, 1999

I often sit back and think “I wish I’d done that” and find out later that I already have.

Richard Harris, in the Sun, May 19th, 1988

(Of the wallpaper in the room where he was dying)

One of us must go.

Oscar Wilde, 1900

That’s the Irish all over – they treat a joke as a serious thing and a serious thing as a joke.

Sean O’Casey, The Shadow of a Gunman, 1923

Customer’s voice: In six days, do you hear me, in six days, God made the world...And you are not bloody well capable of making me a pair of trousers in three months!

Tailor’s voice: But my dear Sir, my dear Sir, look – at the world – and look – at my trousers.

Samuel Beckett, Endgame, 1957

It’s nice to have a nun around. Gives the place a bit of glamour.

Graham Linehan and Arthur Mathews, Father Ted, Grant Unto Him Eternal Rest, 1995

Alcohol... enables Parliament to do things at eleven at night that no sane person would do at eleven in the morning.

George Bernard Shaw, Major Barbara, 1907

I think his fate is rather like Humpty Dumpty’s, quite as tragic and quite as impossible to put right.

Constance Wilde, 1897

(Arriving at Dublin Castle for the handover by British forces on 16 January 1922, and being told he was seven minutes late)

We’ve been waiting 700 years, you can have the seven minutes.

Michael Collins, 1922