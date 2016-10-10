House of fiction, a new poem by Gerald Dawe
Gerald Dawe’s collections include Mickey Finn’s Air
‘…delayed daylight shining on the Muglins’
(Aidan Higgins 1927-2015)
Along Haigh Terrace
a drizzle of wind
and rain rattles
the loose windows upstairs.
Is that himself I see
squinting behind
the scrim curtains?
This is surely where he’d
spotted the people
heading to Carlisle Pier –
the belted suitcase,
the blue serge suit,
the ‘V’-neck gansey,
all in readiness for
Princess Maud’s heave
through the Irish Sea,
nothing spectacular
but that last sight
of Scotsman’s Bay
as she works her way free.