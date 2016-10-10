House of fiction, a new poem by Gerald Dawe

‘…delayed daylight shining on the Muglins’

(Aidan Higgins 1927-2015)

Along Haigh Terrace

a drizzle of wind

and rain rattles

the loose windows upstairs.

Is that himself I see

squinting behind

the scrim curtains?

This is surely where he’d

spotted the people

heading to Carlisle Pier –

the belted suitcase,

the blue serge suit,

the ‘V’-neck gansey,

all in readiness for

Princess Maud’s heave

through the Irish Sea,

nothing spectacular

but that last sight

of Scotsman’s Bay

as she works her way free.