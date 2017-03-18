Horizons and Bridges

Horizons

Night wind – a continual, baffled aspirate –

wanders the water like a vagrant spirit

seeking repose but there is no repose

till morning, when the tide withdraws

from exposed depths to the southwest

with its imaginary Islands of the Blest.

A straight line, wherever the edge may be,

confines and also opens up the sea

to ancient shipwreck, drowned forest,

lost continents and nuclear waste.

You hear a different music of the spheres

depending where you stand on these quiet shores.

Relatedly, beyond the blue horizon,

beyond the rising and declining sun

are more horizons, and among real waves

the line recedes to infinite alternatives

before the final hot sand or pack ice.

Nobody clears the same horizon twice.

Bridges

The narrow road bridge up at Cushendun

was where we’d gather when the day was done

back in the fifties. Peaty water raced

past trailing branches, tackle, and dispersed

to late-summer tides at the sand spit.

Stars shone in the leaves at night.

Girls on the bridge, men at the nets, seagulls

planing in and out of the Antrim hills –

it was one of those lasting primal scenes

in sparkling definition, glimpsed again

from boardwalks on the Thames and Seine,

high bridges over gorges and ravines

or the one linking Crane’s two shores to prove

bright theorem and entelechy from above

dockside, freighter and barge, the brief

pedestrianism of the quotidian life;

sun on a hundred windows, icy wings,

a rainbow shining in a flight of strings.