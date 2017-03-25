Hennessy New Irish Writing winning poems: March 2017

Wardrobe

She walks on her knees

past decades of dresses

leather shoes handbags yielding

from years of weight

further back

until her spine is to the wall

her knees curled

preserved from daylight

her mother’s perfume:

upon release

soft curls descend on her face

a delicate cheekbone

leans into a rounded cheek

lithe arms encircle her tight

‘goodnight’

layers of scent linger as her mother leaves

notes of flowers berries trees

draw her back

inside her childhood dream before sleep:

in a wood of cedar trees

she picks sweet dark blackberries

a single wild rose

a mute swan glides on the lake

its body a pillow

from which a lissom neck ascends

blackness streams from black eyes

gazing downward

as if reading the language of the lake

with the slow rise and fall of white wings

the fragrance recedes

once a child now a woman

drifts into real dreams.

Neighbour

She, undoing and fixing

my school knitting,

I, kneeling beside her,

taciturn, observing her.

She understands my eyes,

decides among the stories

of her life and begins;

the words – verbatim within me,

only her voice, her drama

bring me there.

A teal jumper,

the last she knit with me

lies, arms folded in a drawer

back in the old bedroom.

Fine craftsmanship;

unwearable though –

those woollen arms

grown into memoirs.

No arms of flesh

could ever fit their reach.

Container

A bread box a fruit bowl a milk jug

these are all useful things

they don’t know worry

it is not their concern

if bread becomes stale

fruit turns powdery green

milk goes out of date

their purpose is to contain

something of what we need

no matter its state

there is no bind

between container and contained

but give me some knowledge

I don’t want to hold

I will try to let it go somehow

dig it up from where it lies

shovelling fast into the air

run far before the landing

but no matter

because I owned it once

so it will come back

and lie down again

comfortably in that scooped out place.

Shirley Gorby, a member of Rathmines Writers’ Group in Dublin, read her poems as part of the Seamus Heaney Summer School at Queen’s University Belfast in 2015. She is working on her first collection