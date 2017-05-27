Hennessy New Irish Writing, May 2017: Eat Yourself Beautiful
A new poem by Molly Twomey
Molly Twomey
After Rosanna Davison
Try my
chai spiced
vanilla quinoa
almond butter
banana porridge.
Nothing with
gluten
dairy
meat
or refined sugar
passes these
crème de nude lips.
Perfect peachy morning for
pilates and a
post workout brekkie.
Then pop down to BTs
for a fresh mani,
hectic week ahead.
Can’t even.
Pomeranians
on each wrist,
walkies in Wicklow
and cuddles
in our jammies
at the doggy spa.
Few bevies in
my embellished kimono,
cheeky selfies
and naughty nibbles
with my fave, Roz.
Super stressed
so many comments
and compliments
need my
supergreen smoothie.
Where’s Daddy’s credit card?
- Molly Twomey was winner of NUI Galway’s scholarship for creative writing in 2016 and a featured poet at Over The Edge. She is a contributor to The Mighty and spunout.ie and has published poetry in The Quarryman. Twomey is currently studying a bachelor of English in UCC, qualifying as a Hatha yoga instructor and working on her poetry collection