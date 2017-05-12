‘Harry Potter’ prequel stolen in burglary

A rare Harry Potter prequel handwritten by author JK Rowling on a postcard was stolen during a burglary in central England, British police said on Friday, as they appealed for help to find the story.

The 800-word story, set three years before Harry Potter’s birth and which sold for £25,000 (about €29,000) at a charity auction in 2008, was stolen from a property in Birmingham between April 13th-24th.

The proceeds of the auction were donated to English PEN, an organisation which champions freedom of expression, and to Dyslexia Action.

“Please don’t buy this if you’re offered it,” Rowling wrote on Twitter. “Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it.”

“The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police,” said Paul Jauncey, from West Midlands Police.

Untitled prequel

Handwritten over two sides of an A5 postcard, the untitled prequel features the characters Sirius Black and Harry’s father James.

It opens with a youthful Sirius and James being cornered by two irate policemen at the end of a high-speed motorcycle chase.

After an exchange of words with the policemen, the two make their escape using a touch of magic.

The card concludes with the words: “From the prequel I am not working on - but that was fun!”

More than 450 million copies of the seven original Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide, in 79 languages.

Reuters