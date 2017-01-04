Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is Ireland’s 2016 bestseller

Paul O’Connell and Graham Norton top adult fiction and non-fiction bestseller charts

Martin Doyle

Roisin O’Neill, Lucia Kelly and Emer Feeney in Hodges Figgis bookstore in Dublin for the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Roisin O’Neill, Lucia Kelly and Emer Feeney in Hodges Figgis bookstore in Dublin for the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

 

Home-grown talents Paul O’Connell and Graham Norton topped the Irish adult fiction and non-fiction bestseller charts in 2016, but Ireland’s most popular title of the year was Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.

The latest Potter sold 69,890 copies, valued at just over €1.3 million, according to Nielsen BookScan. The only other title to break the €1 million mark was former Irish rugby international O’Connell’s autobiography The Battle, which sold 66,738 copies, earning just under €1.25 million. Its sales towered over its nearest non-fiction rival, Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks, which sold 46,841 copies.

Television chat show host Norton’s debut novel Holding, described by John Boyne in his Irish Times review as “one of the more authentic debuts I’ve read in recent years”, was Ireland’s most popular novel of 2016, selling 51,814 copies, valued at just under €620,000. Norton’s novel has proven strikingly more sucessful in Ireland than in Britain, where it sold just over 30,000 copies. By contrast, the combined Irish sales of Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on The Train and its film tie-in were 58,000, compared with 1.3 million in Britain, where it was the year’s No 2 bestseller behind the new Harry Potter.

Remarkably, both Holding and The Battle topped the annual charts despite only being published on October 6th.

It was a good year for Irish authors, who made up half of the top 20. Ross O’Carroll-Kelly’s Game of Throw-Ins was at No 3, with 23,997 sales, followed by Anne Enright’s The Green Road (7th), Louise O’Neill’s Asking For It (8th), Liz Nugent’s Lying in Wait (9th), Emma Donoghue’s Room (15th), Cecelia Ahern’s Lyrebird (16th), Colm Toibin’s Brooklyn (17th), Claire Keegan’s Foster (18th) and Donal Ryan’s All We Shall Know (20th).

Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography Born to Run was the third most popular non-fiction title, but Irish books accounted for 14 of the top 20, including two Happy Pear cookbooks by David and Stephen Flynn.

By contrast, only two of the top 20 children’s/YA titles were Irish. In a sector dominated by David Walliams (six titles), JK Rowling (three) and Jeff Kinney (two), Historopedia by John and Fatti Burke (5th, 16,380 sales) and Pigin of Howth by Kathleen Watkins and Margaret Anne Suggs (17th, 10,578 sales) flew the Irish flag.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.