Flamingos, by Kerrie O’Brien

Flamingos

The name comes from fire

Legs thin as cherry stems

Wade and paddle

In white lake crust

Guarding their lithium salts

Power source

Where water and heaven

Are mirrored

Pink contortionists

Feathers dark

Beneath each wing

Dip and shimmer

Stained red

By their fish meats

Rose flickers

Against horizon

Crimson on gold

Like Burmese monks

Bald headed

Clothed in orange

Bodies arched to sky

Saluting the dawn

In ruffled flamboyance.

Hemingway

One of the days it was too cold

To do anything but sit

And read in Shakespeare & Co.

The air thick with spirit

All the great dead visiting

Their warm hum.

I was learning of his time in Paris

When he was my age

The fires, snow, hunger, love

He was talking of the winds

At the river

How they would cut you

In gusts if you walked home

By the bridges

Better to slowly climb

The back streets

Huddle low

Against the walls

Walk in the quiet.

I knew where he meant

Felt it like a slap –

As if he was saying

Come, now, look alive

We walked the same paths

How could he be so close

And I not know it –

Then lights out

Powercut, blackout

In the dark holding his words

Everything aligned

The worst time to search

Too late, too cold, I hadn’t eaten

The deep vicious hunger

Raw and persisting

In blizzard sleet

And lamplight pink

He led me

And right where he lived –

A cafe

Rose star in the wilderness

Warm jewel

Run by an American woman

Big hearted

Who talked and gave me a muffin

Flooded with raspberry

Bloodsweet, glittering, hot.

It then came

A thudding chant

Be still, still in the howling

Have faith

Just a little longer.

Bud

I think you need to be empty to fall in love

To have been pure in yourself for long enough

to know who you are again

there needs to have been a winter

where you were bare and elegant as an orchid

moving towards the light but in no rush

holding your grief well

not waiting, expecting

but quietly knowing

there will be layers of new

flowering softness

you will tremble with life

the buds will split open

again and again

Kerrie O’ Brien has been published in Cyphers, the Stinging Fly, Banshee Lit and Southword, among other journals. She was shortlisted for the Penny Dreadful Novella Prize 2015 and is working on her first novel. Her debut collection of poetry, Illuminate, made possible by a literature bursary from the Arts Council of Ireland, is due to be published by Salmon Poetry in October