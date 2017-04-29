Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

Book Title:

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows ISBN-13:

978-0008209889 Author:

Balli Kaur Jaswal Publisher:

HarperCollins Guideline Price:

£14.99

Nikki, a British-Indian woman, has bypassed the tradition of arranged marriage, with its life of restrictions, and is excited about her new role as a creative-writing teacher at a Punjabi temple. The class is made up of widows of all ages; most of them are barely literate, having managed to isolate themselves in their Indian community for decades. When the women begin to relax they reveal their frustrations and fantasies in a most unusual way. This humorous novel explores the realities of cross-cultural life in Britain. Nikki is a modern woman, yet at times she still feels the pull of her traditional upbringing. Hilarious scenes in the classroom are balanced with tension on the streets outside, where honour is everything. There are some memorable characters who unleash themselves through their erotic tales, resulting in laugh-out-loud moments. East meets West in this delightful, spicy read. Think Deborah Moggach meets Marian Keyes.