Donald Trump’s metaphoric rise
A brief history of incidents surrounding the US presidential election and inauguration
Donald Trump: hot wind howls through a hollow log/ tawny tumbledweed trundles/ over downtrodden plains Photograph: Damon Winter/The New York Times
Rousting
hot wind howls through a hollow log
tawny tumbledweed trundles
over downtrodden plains
August 2016
Ravening
on a sunlit lawn
a plump slug streaks forward
eyes on stalks
September 2016
A new religion
branches bowed with bloated fruit
nod to the gilded idol
dark clouds fall in behind
October 2016
Aftermath
a squat lizard bask
on a sickle-hacked trail
black legs flail from his lips
November 2016
In the bay
beacon dimmed and tablet fractured
the lady endures
her robes about her feet
December 2016
Paradox lost
a fiery sunrise
heralds stormy days to come
ice shifts at the poles
January 2017
Anne Casey is a writer, lyricist and poet, originally from Clare, now living in Sydney. Her debut poetry collection will be published by Salmon next year