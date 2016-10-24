Do writers make bad parents? Few agree with John Banville

“I have not been a good father. I don’t think any writer is. You take so much and suck up so much of the oxygen that it’s very hard on one’s loved ones.”

John Banville’s generalisation, in his interview with Kathy Sheridan in The Irish Times last Saturday, that all writers make bad parents provoked an almighty backlash on social media over the weekend, not least from fellow writers. In the vanguard was David Simon, creator of the cult television series, The Wire, who tweeted: “Speak for yourself, f*******. Family is family. The job is the job.”

“This guy and all the guy guys of his generation who never learnt how to be adult men can do one,” offered Jon McGregor. “Young writers read this shit, and it gives them permission to behave like assholes, and never grow up,” tweeted Julian Gough, whose timeline is particularly interesting on the subject. “Male writers are particularly prone to glamorizing their flaws. But your flaws need to be transformed by, and into art. Not preserved.” Sinead Crowley made the point that “many women I know actually opt for writing precisely because you can do it with kids, or around kids”. “ART IS NOT THE ENEMY OF FAMILY, JOHN BANVILLE,” tweeted Sarah Maria Griffin.

I canvassed the opinions of a cross-section of Irish writers, asking them not so much to react to the statement of their fellow author, a former literary editor of The Irish Times, but to comment on their own experience of being a parent as well as an author, the challenges and the inspiration.

Joseph O’Connor

Teenager: Dad? Are you in there? I’ve been knocking for five minutes.

Father: Mmn?

T: It’s me, dad. Your daughter. I’m at the door of your office.

F: Term it my scriptorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

T: Your, er, scriptorium. Sound. Can I come in for a sec?

F: Enter.

T: I’ve brought your absinthe.

F: Leave it on the ottoman.

T: Do you need anything else, Dad?

F: Such as?

T: I could sharpen your quill? Or, I dunno. iron your cloak? Or feed the raven?

F: Merely solitude. And the necessary doom.

T: Only, if I was wondering if you might drive me to basketball practice tonight.

F: Ask your progenitress.

T: Mum’s busy.

F: Mmn?

T: Couldn’t you do it, dad? Just once?

F: Do you jest? Am I to leave the New York Review of Books waiting for my fifteen-thousand word disquisition on Nabokov’s use of the comma in the early drafts of Pale Fire?

T: Did you see where John Banville was saying in the Irish Times the other day that writers don’t make good fathers?

F: One does not subject oneself any longer to that vulgarian rag. It is a purveyor of low scuttlebutt, tittle tattle and envy. And their review of my recent novella on emptiness was jejune, at best.

T: I told my friends I’d see them at basketball practice. We thought we might go to a film afterwards?

F: Speak not to me of suffering! Every hour, I bleed! I ascend the rock face of language, clad in only the crampons of high lyricism. And then I am interrupted incessantly! By you and your fellow Persons from Porlock! You think prose of this muscularity yet luminescence writes itself, I assume? And then they award the Nobel Laurel to that rook-voiced banjoist, Zimmerman! O, forgive them, they know not what they do.

T: So, that’s a no, then?

F: Be gone.

T: But, dad, it’s my birthday!

F: The novel is dead.

Joseph O’Connor is a novelist and is McCourt Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Limerick

Claire Kilroy

Motherhood meant the end of my writing life. I had written full time for 12 years and published 4 novels, but I couldn’t afford childcare so that was the end of that. I started teaching when my son was nearly 2, and then I could afford childcare. But I still wasn’t writing - I was now teaching. He was nearly 3 before I started writing part time again. Now he’s nearly 4 and the Arts Council recently gave me a bursary so I don’t have to teach. I write in the mornings while he is in preschool. I don’t yet know whether I am a better writer now that I am a mother, but I am certain that I am a better mother now that I am back writing.

Claire Kilroy’s latest novel is The Devil I Know

Donal Ryan

Worry is the bedrock that underlies my existence. It’s stable, at least, because I’m always worried. I’ve learned to efficiently convert nervous energy to kinetic energy, and so I actually move around and get things done, but when I’m writing I constantly have to shut down the ultra-wide, high-definition cinema screen in my imagination that plays a series of movies called THE DANGERS YOUR CHILDREN FACE. Some are obvious and natural, like disease, or speeding traffic, or unprotected waterways, or bullies; some are ridiculous but no less terrifying: in the past few days I’ve worried about the threat to my children’s safety and well-being posed by Asian hornets, sinkholes, melting ice-shelfs, magnetic pole reversal, solar flares and gamma ray bursts. Each worried minute of some fretful days brings wilder scenarios, fresh potential horrors. I subject my children to gentle interrogations daily. Was anyone mean to you? Are you happy? Are you hungry? Are you full? Did you chew your lunch properly? Are you happy? ARE YOU HAPPY? My daughter Lucy is nearly seven. She’s very chilled out. She told me recently that I have to relax. My biggest worry is that I’m not a good enough parent. But what’s the definition? The infamous opening couplet of Philip Larkin’s ‘This Be The Verse’ echoes every time I’m cross, or absent, or over-protective, or unsure what to do or say to make something better for them, but I do realise, in those moments of peace and clarity that happen sometimes - in the late evening usually, as they get tired and hug-hungry and the house becomes sane and still - that all we have to do is love them, and listen to them, and talk to them, and love them, and everything else will fall, loose and unordered and ill-defined, into place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donal Ryan’s latest novel is All We Shall Know

Eilis Ni Dhuibhne

I was interested in John Banville’s comment that no writer could be a good father. He did not mention mothers but I guess that had more to to with context than with any intended gender bias.

I began to write my first novel just after my first child was born. All my books were written while I was a mother. I think you would have to ask my sons if writing made me a bad mother. My guess is they would say I would have been equally good or bad if I had not been a writer. And I believe that being a mother helped my writing .. and perhaps even vice versa. I wanted to have children and I wanted to write and both things happened. That was lucky, for me - one less thing to complain about.

Obviously being a parent affects the time available - especially since I had a job, as well as being a mother and a writer. But I feel too much of a big deal is made of this whole thing, the conflict of interest. Nobody asks - or not too often, nowadays - if being a vet or a carpenter or a teacher makes you a bad mother or father. I had two children, not ten. They went to bed at about eight when they were small; there were a few hours for writing. Then they went to school. And then they went to college, left home and there was all the time in the world. The children did not stop me writing, and the writing did not stop me looking after them. Indeed, if you don’t have a full-time job, writing is one of the occupations you can carry out at home, and in that way fits in nicely with being a parent. (I am good at juggling, and using snatches of time, I suppose I should point out. It’s nice to have a good long chunk of time in which to concentrate on a piece of work, but I can manage with bits and bobs.)

Eilis Ni Dhuibhne’s works include The Dancers Dancing

Paula McGrath

I was bemused; I thought even writers of a certain age knew better than to let this old chestnut slip, especially whilst in conversation with a journalist. I don’t think this thinking holds with the majority of writers who also happen to be parents. (I’ll just go ahead and assume ‘fathers’ was intended to be interchangeable with ‘mothers’.) I had several stabs at writing before I got serious, and it was the boredom of being at home with young children which finally motivated me. I write around their schedules and it seems to be working; my second novel is coming out next year, and I’ve started on the third. And only this morning one of my 7 year olds told me I was the best mother in the world, so. . .

Paula McGrath’s first novel, Generation, was published in 2015; her second, A Difficult History, is forthcoming next year (John Murray Press)

Henrietta McKervey

Having kids is hard work (I know because I have now two, both in primary school. Also, because I used to be one). Having a job is hard work (I know because I work as a freelance copywriter as well as write fiction). But is being a writer with children harder than being a copywriter with them? Or a shop assistant or a secretary, or any of the other jobs I’ve done? Course not. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I started to write eleven years ago as an antidote to the winter spent pushing a wailing baby around Dublin in the cold, often in tears myself. And yes, writing with children around means it’s hard to get long blocks of time, but I do get to spend far more time with them than I did when I sat in an office for 40-plus hours a week. Anything that gives you insights or shifts your perspective on the world (big and small) has got to be useful for a writer, and being in the company of children certainly does that, even if at a cost to my productivity. PG Wodehouse dedicated The Heart of a Goof (1926) to ‘my daughter Leonora without whose never-failing sympathy and encouragement this book would have been finished in half the time’. As with so much else, I think he nailed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henrietta McKervey’s second novel is The Heart of Everything

Paul Lynch

No male writer in today’s world can jettison his family for the imagined life. You negotiate your working hours and for the rest of the time you get stuck in. My wife is busy and brilliant. She runs the events company Film Fatale, producing large events that take months of planning. So until recently I’ve been minding our daughter for much of the daytime.

I have the mornings to myself but admit the writing has taken a blow. I look at the word count of my current novel and reckon I’m about a year behind. I am trapped in a waking nightmare of interrupted sleep. Ceaseless vigilance keeps cortisol at a high simmer. Inspiration is dwindling. Exhaustion is absolute. Reading has fallen by the wayside. The characters who used chat in my head have gone quiet. My notebook is a little empty.

A few years ago, I sat drinking Japanese whiskey with Colum McCann in a bar in St Malo. He said, “why haven’t you got any kids? You should have kids, children teach you about life”. Well, now that we have got around to it, I see life a little differently. I read recently about the rape of Maya Angelou as a child by her mother’s boyfriend, and the subsequent murder of the rapist by her uncles. The other me, the childless citizen, would have been appalled at the idea of vigilante justice. But now I can feel their murderous rage in my bones. Being a parent has taught me about vulnerability in a way I just could not feel before.

I am writing this into my phone with my daughter napping in my arm. I have a novel on the go that is growing at about the same, daily imperceptible rate as my daughter. I will abide. As Lao Tzu once put it, nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.

Paul Lynch is the author of Red Sky in Morning and The Black Snow

Jane Casey

I got my first two-book deal the week I found out I was pregnant with my first child, which is the sort of ironic timing you get in novels rather than real life. I still had to write most of my second book when the new baby was born. He was not the obliging kind that takes long naps; he was the kind that didn’t sleep for more than an hour at a time, at any time. I mainly worked at night, and because my time was so limited I had the type of focus a brain surgeon would envy. It wasn’t easy, but writing never is.

I hope I am a good mother and a good writer. The two things seem to compliment each other rather than competing. Children impose a rhythm on your day, a predictability that can be tedious, but that very tedium is a gift to writers. We can let our imagination run free while outwardly engaged in the small repetitive tasks of parenting. It is possible to plot a novel while pushing a swing or building a train track; I know I have. As my children have got older my working life has ebbed and flowed around them and their needs. I think about life differently, because of them. I write about it differently. All writers are the sum of our experiences and influences. To write about life with any real understanding, it seems to me you have to be a part of it.

Jane Casey has written ten crime novels, including six in the Maeve Kerrigan series. The seventh, Let the Dead Speak, will be published in March 2017. She has two sons and lives in London

ADVERTISEMENT

Declan Burke

If I’m brutally honest, the ongoing struggle to be a good dad is the most difficult fiction I’ve ever had the pleasure of trying to create …

I have huge sympathy with anyone who tries to juggle parenting and writing (or any other job, for that matter) - ironically, I wrote a novel (Absolute Zero Cool) rooted in that very conflict shortly after my daughter was born. In the book, a writer thinly disguised as ‘Declan Burke’ fails to connect emotionally with his new-born baby because he’s absorbed in writing a novel. If memory serves, the fictional ‘Declan Burke’ approvingly quotes Graham Greene’s dictum that the writer needs a sliver of ice in the heart. In reality, and in retrospect, I think I was terrified of not being a good father, so I was deflecting.

Literary history is littered with great writers being bad parents; the idea that you can be both a great writer and a great parent doesn’t make for such good copy, I suppose. I was never in any danger of being considered a great writer, so maybe it wasn’t as big deal for me as it might be for other writers when I realised that I’d far rather my daughter considered me a good dad – on which the jury remains out - than a writer, good or otherwise.

I personally know people who combine being a good parent with being a good writer; the two are not mutually exclusive, although I appreciate that it all depends on the person. For myself, writing is tremendously challenging, enjoyable and satisfying, but it’s only writing; at the risk of sounding excessively sentimental, being a dad is all of those things, but multiplied by the mysterious infinite of the most precious kind of love.”

Declan Burke has just edited the Irish crime writers’ anthology, Trouble is our Business

Evelyn Conlon

I became a mother at 23 and my first serious task, after I recovered from a spontaneous symphysiotomy, was to return to iniversity, where I started a crèche in first year, had another son in second year, became a separated woman in third year – weird title that, I always thought – finished my HDip and began teaching. After being sacked – no reason given but I can guess, and no, I haven’t had the time or the inclination to talk about it yet – I combined parenthood, working, writing, political activity and occasional socializing. Boy did I have a good time when I got out. Being a mother who is a writer involved learning particular organizational skills, the same would apply I presume if I’d been a cleaner or a lorry driver. I have the greatest respect for my two sons and their children and would not dream of intruding on their privacy by giving myself marks as a parent, one way or the other; no doubt they’re perfectly capable of doing that when I’m not listening.

Evelyn Conlon is the author of eight books and compiler of four anthologies. Her most recent book is titled Not the Same Sky

Gavin Corbett

I’m a father to a six-month-old boy. My wife is still on maternity leave, so I’ve been able to keep normal work hours and leave the house every day to write in the library. The problem is I’m finding being a dad so exhausting that about an hour and a half of that time is spent sleeping. I never feel myself drifting off, but next thing I know I’m waking up with a start, there’s a book stuck to my face, and I’m blurting out something embarrassing regarding a dream I’ve been having. The thing that tires me out is not the parenting as such - it isn’t a physically demanding activity - but the broken sleep. Even though Rory now sleeps through the night, I’m still finding myself waking at 3am in accordance with how it was a few weeks ago. My body clock is all out of kilter.

ADVERTISEMENT

My wife is due to go back to work after Christmas, and I had had hopes that I’d be able to work from home while keeping Rory fed, dry, safe and amused. But the other week I had dinner with two English writers, both dads to young kids, and they told me I was deluded if I thought I could work from home while looking after a baby. It is true - the few weekdays I’ve been left to look after Rory I’ve just had to put the laptop aside and give him my full attention. I do steal the odd half-hour, but I’m only getting going when Mr Blobby comes smashing through the wall again. It hasn’t been the most productive time of my life, but it’s been fun. I’m completely in love with him, and it’s just as well, because it immunises me to the nuisance.

Gavin Corbett’s latest novel is Green Glowing Skull (Fourth Estate)

Hazel Gaynor

Far from being bad for family life, my experience of writing for a living has been the opposite. In fact, I wouldn’t be writing at all if it wasn’t for my family as they were my inspiration when I first started my blog about family life in 2009. Writing allows me to work from home and be with my children far more than I could have been if I was still commuting from Kildare to Dublin every day. Of course my focus has to switch from my characters to my family when it’s time for the school run and homework and after school activities and playdates, but that’s fine. That’s normal! I’m uncomfortable with the notion that writing is so vastly different from any other profession. It isn’t. I’m a very busy working mum and have to make the most of every minute I get work while the kids are at school so that I can give them the time they need when they’re home. For every working parent, whatever the job, it is always about finding a balance. As for “selling my children for a phrase” … I’d love to read the phrase which was that good!

Hazel Gaynor’s latest novel is The Girl from the Savoy

Carlo Gebler

I never intended to have children. I never imagined having children. I never envisaged a life with children. Indeed, I never even Imagined when I was a young man that I would marry, which when I was growing up a long time ago was what went with having children, like bacon goes with eggs.

The Gods, however, had other ideas. The Gods excel at that sort of mischief. In 1981 met a woman, now my wife, who was pregnant and absolutely certain that she did want children. We fell in love. The child she was carrying when we met was born, a beautiful girl. I married her mother. I adopted the beautiful girl. My wife and I then had four more children. (Not in that order by the way.) This was, I realise, not typical. We are the only people I know who have produced a family of this size. Did the Gods also plan that?

I write this having just spent the weekend in Dublin with my wife and three of my children, including my oldest, my first born, who is now herself a mother of three. Grandchildren was another ‘never imagined possibility’ in my young manhood.

And I cannot now, as I write this and following the weekend I have just had, imagine what it would have been like to have lived child free as I once imagined I would and to be child free now. The experience of fathering, with which I’ve been caught up since 1981, has been so all consuming and is still so all consuming that everything I once was, everything I once believed, has gone and I no longer have access to it. Indeed, I cannot even fathom, having been through all I have been through with the children, and even though some of it wasn’t easy, I cannot fathom how I ever imagined that the childless estate was preferable to what I had and have.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the moral of this story? Obviously the Gods knew that I needed to be taught a lesson - this lesson - and thus they arranged matters so that I was, and I will be forever in their debt for their intervention.

Carlo Gebler’s latest work is The Wing Orderly’s Tales

Michael Collins

I suppose you could make the claim that all parents who work are “bad parents”, or at least “compromised parents”. More often, though, I’ve heard this tiresome charge of “bad parent” levelled at writers, or writers themselves seem to embrace the notion. It’s a variant of Cyril Connelly’s oft quoted, “There is no more sombre enemy of good art than the pram in the hall”!

Again, I won’t deny it, but extend the charge to all work-a-day parents. It’s just that the visible evidence of child rearing, of parental distraction - the lost hours spent carting children to football practice or piano lessons - is more glaringly obvious on the page than in the commission of so-called regular work.

That’s why I spent the first fifteen years of my marriage going without children in the selfish pursuit of Art. There was my time and now there is their time, and yet I believe that amidst the clamor of responsibility, good art and good parenting can still happen, and do happen.

Michael Collins’s latest novel is The Deah of all Things Seen

Carmel Harrington

In my experience, writing is not bad for family life. Nor does it make you a bad parent. If I make mistakes as a mother, thats on me, not my profession. Writers are like any working parent, each doing the best they can to get the balance right.

As it happens, I’m not sure I would be writing, if it wasn’t for my family. Becoming a mother changed me. It gave me confidence and determination to follow my lifelong dream to be a writer. How could I expect them to reach for the stars, if I was afraid to do so myself?

I am very focused and have learned that as a working mother, I need to take my opportunities to write, when I can. Some days I can’t get near my laptop, so I create scenes in my head and store them there. Now the children are at school, there’s more structure to my work. I write every morning and some evenings too, when the children are in bed. Today, Nate my 4 year old had his MMR jabs in school. With ease I could leave my edits for an hour, to hold his hand.

Some days it’s trickier than others to balance my time between mothering and writing. One role involves noise and chaotic fun, the other requires solitude and quiet. While every day is different, ultimately, I choose my own hours, working around my families schedule. But somehow, it works. Writing, for me, has given me the freedom to be the mother I want to be.

Carmel Harrington’s latest work is The Things I Should Have Told You

Ann Power on her late husband Richard Power, author of The Hungry Grass (1969)

While being a civil servant had its advantages: you could be sure of a roof over your head and food on the table, it also meant that free time for your “real” work was limited to the left-overs of the nine-to-five job and at the period that Richard was writing The Hungry Grass, our six children were aged from ll years old down to a few months, so peace and quiet at home were hard to come by.

An old friend of mine who came to stay with us said after a couple of days, only half jokingly, “It isn’t flowers your guests need on their dressing-table, it’s ear-plugs!” For a few days Richard tried staying on to write in the office but this didn’t answer. Eventually we managed to work out a more or less satisfactory timetable: Weekends Richard kept for the family – he was a wonderful father; Mondays to Fridays I fed the children before he got home in the evening then the two of us had a quiet meal together and he wound down for a couple of hours. About 9 o’clock when the children were finally in bed, and the house was comparatively quiet, he would write for a couple of hours – long-hand, this was before the days of computers and he never really took to a typewriter. I had to admire the self-discipline that this involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Hegarty

I read John Banville’s quotes after pushing a couple of my kids into a cafe’s play area so I could have five minutes of peace with the paper. I managed two minutes. My response was that being a writer doesn’t necessarily make you a bad parent. Being a human being covers that base (insert appropriate Larkin poem here…).

Fatherhood was a spur to writing for me, though. I wrote the original Darkmouth for my now 11-year-old son, further reassured to find that what his age enjoyed happened to be what I enjoyed writing. He has since become an astute reader and editor, which is useful free labour. Where I’ve mined our lives, it’s generally been in the responses of Darkmouth’s flawed father – easily found when I look in the mirror.

Where being a father has proven surprisingly useful is during talks and events. Anything that happens at home that has even minor comedy value gets thrown into the set and aired in schools and festivals from Ennis to Edinburgh. The time my then three-year-old daughter’s bed collapsed on her because of my DIY skills turned out to be far more valuable than it appeared at 2am that chaotic night.

Shane Hegarty is the author of the Darkmouth series

Martin Doyle edits the Irish Times books section