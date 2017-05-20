Do It Like a Woman, by Caroline Criado-Perez

Book Title:

Do It Like a Woman ISBN-13:

9781846275814 Author:

Caroline Criado-Perez Publisher:

Portobello Guideline Price:

£8.99

Caroline Criado-Perez refers to the particular importance of role models in helping women to achieve their full potential. Do It Like a Woman focuses on many such models, “in awe and gratitude to brave women who refuse to accept living life as a stereotype”. She believes that “the world is rarely transformed by seismic shifts: it’s all the little individual changes we barely notice that make the difference”. An eclectic range of women is presented, among them a climate scientist who has travelled the Arctic and the Antarctic, a London-based graffiti artist, a Maltese beatbox singer-songwriter, an Afghan military pilot, a Liberian journalist who forced her government to outlaw female genital mutilation, members of the anti-Putin Pussy Riot, a Ugandan farmer, and a defender of prostitutes in India. Themes of speaking/writing, doing, leading, advocating and choosing are explored in separate chapters (with some critical comments on abortion in Ireland in the choosing chapter). So many women face huge difficulties all over the world, and many have shown great courage in trying to do something about those difficulties; they have suffered and are still suffering for their heroism.