Christmas kisses, a poem by Anne Casey

We never had it

It was something you saw in the movies

old ones re-running on TV

that handsome couples

teasingly kissed under

Chaste tristes in black and white

like the pure white

berries of the mistletoe

But perhaps a bit waxen

Somewhat wooden

I remember my father laughingly

kissing my mother once

under a holly sprig

It seems more apt

So much more like love

with its pricks

and bright red shiny beads

Anne Casey is a writer, lyricist and poet, originally from Clare, now living in Sydney. Her debut poetry collection will be published by Salmon next year