Can Speak: A new poem by Lani O’Hanlon

The pair of us in Tindle’s wood looking for fairies

and treasure he conjured from twigs, leaves,

saucers of light.

The dirty greens of winter days

powdered with roses, reindeer moss,

finger salt and gold leaf. Breath rendered pink.

In spring, the rafters and corners of barns, lifted so high

I could look down on bird’s eggs, blue and green, fragile

as baby’s nails.

Birdies, he said, can speak

if you slice their tongues with a sixpence.



I didn’t know then that Tindle’s wood

was a place where men hanged themselves.

I am trapped in that wood. A man coming.