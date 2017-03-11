Call for African-themed stories to coincide with Africa Day

The Irish Times and Irish Aid have teamed up for an African-themed short story and poetry competition for writers of all ages to mark Africa Day 2017. Now in its third year, the competition showcases emerging talent as well as established writers.

Entries are invited in three categories: primary school, secondary school and adult. Writers are invited to submit a short story or poem with an African theme, set in either Ireland or Africa. Primary school children can submit a piece of up to 250 words, secondary school students up to 1,000 words, and adults up to 2,000 words.

Joe McHugh, Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, said: “Irish Aid is delighted to partner with The Irish Times once again for the Africa Day 2017 short story and poetry competition, and to showcase the creative writing of Irish and African writers who are telling stories about the diverse culture and traditions of Africa and their links with Ireland.

“Celebrating Africa’s culture in this way helps to shine a light on the growing connections between Ireland and Africa.’’

Martin Doyle, Books Editor of The Irish Times, said: “ The Africa Day short story and poetry competition presents an ideal opportunity to showcase African culture and to explore being African in Ireland or Africa itself.”

Submissions for all categories can be made via email to africaday@dhr.ie, putting “Writing Competition” in the subject line, or by post to “Africa Day Writing Competition, DHR Communications, 80 Francis Street, Dublin 8”. Submissions for the adult and secondary school category must be typed. Entries for the primary school category may be handwritten.”

The closing date for submissions is May 3rd. The winning entries will be published on Irishtimes.com on May 21st, the same day as the Africa Day event in Dublin, and winners will each receive €50 worth of books.

Yeats plays by Mouth on Fire

Theatre company Mouth on Fire presents two WB Yeats plays for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2017, together with a selection of his poems sung and spoken. An Cat agus an Ghealach (The Cat and the Moon) will be followed by the world premiere of Purgadóir, a translation by poet Gabriel Rosenstock of what many consider Yeats’s best play. The performances start at 1pm on March 14th and 15th at the New Theatre, 43 East Essex Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

Brontë Irish premiere

Illustrated Productions present the Irish premiere of Brontë by Polly Teale at dlr Mill Theatre, Dundrum, March 16th-18th, at 8pm, with a 1.30pm matinee on Saturday. Emily, Charlotte and Anne face their brother’s decline into alcoholism and insanity. As chaos descends on the household, the sisters begin to write, creating works of art that would reach the hearts of millions and span centuries.

Poetry Ireland bursaries

Poetry Ireland has announced details of two attractive bursaries. Along with the Cúirt International Festival of Literature (April 23rd-30th), it will cover the costs for an emerging poet aged 35 or under to visit the festival for five nights and immerse themselves in the poetry programme. It will also join with the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig to offer two fully resourced week-long poet-in-residence bursaries in 2017 for mid-career poets. See poetryireland.ie.

Lional Shriver at UCC

US writer Lionel Shriver will read at UCC on March 14th at 7 pm, as part of the School of English reading series. Shriver, author of the Orange Prize-winning novel,We Need to Talk about Kevin, will also read at UCC’s Creative Zone at Boole Library. Admission is free.

Women in translation

The inaugural Warwick Prize for Women in Translation will be awarded in November to the best eligible work of fiction, poetry, literary nonfiction or work of fiction for children or young adults written by a woman and translated into English by a female or male translator. The £1,000 prize will be shared equally between writer and translator(s).See http://iti.ms/2mKl2WK.