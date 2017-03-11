Books for Living: A Reader’s Guide to Life by Will Schwalbe

Book Title:

Books for Living: A Reader's Guide to Life ISBN-13:

978-1444790771 Author:

Will Schwalbe Publisher:

Two Roads Books Guideline Price:

£16.99

This book will not tell you how to live your life, nor give you a reading list that will do so. Instead Will Schwalbe, the author of The End of Your Life Book Club, has created a meaningful compendium of books that many readers might have been subjected to at school, picked up in an airport or discussed at a book club. We might have read them, but we might not have considered how they can impact on our everyday lives. With great thought and care Schwalbe pairs well-known stories and the characteristics they best embody: The Little Prince for finding friends, Rebecca for betrayal, The Taste of Country Cooking for nourishment, The Girl on the Train for trust. Schwalbe allows these beloved tales to trigger deeply personal and touching stories from his own life, giving careful consideration to his own joys and difficulties and the people who accompanied him through them. If books are for living, this one is certainly for sharing.