Birdcage Walk by Helen Dunmore

Book Title:

Birdcage Walk ISBN-13:

9780091959418 Author:

Helen Dunmore Publisher:

Hutchinson Guideline Price:

£13.99

Bristol, 1792. Lizzie Fawke’s husband is a property developer who profits from speculation and the sale of houses he has borrowed money against. In a brave move he has created a row of terraced houses along the river in Bristol. Living in the last of the terrace, the couple use their abode as a show house. The French Revolution sends ripples of fear across Europe, and a group of radicals, including Lizzie’s mother, keep updated through hidden letters and pamphlets. Although Lizzie has an air of independence she cannot be anything but reliant on her husband. As the building boom comes crashing down in England she begins to see the cracks in her relationship and feels smothered by her controlling husband and dark surroundings. Helen Dunmore’s delicate prose brings the atmosphere to life, and through Lizzie we see the glimmer of future feminism; Dunmore’s portrayal of grief is painfully honest and raw. Inspired by a graveyard near the author’s home, this is a perfect example of how hidden stories of the past can be brought to life.