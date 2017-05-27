A Gift from Darkness: How I Escaped with my Daughter from Boko Haram review

Book Title:

A Gift from Darkness - How I Escaped with my Daughter from Boko Haram ISBN-13:

9781408708958 Author:

Patience Ibrahim and Andrea C Hoffman Translated by Shaun Whiteside Publisher:

Little Brown Guideline Price:

£13.99

This is a heart-wrenching story of evil. Patience, a young Nigerian married woman, escapes twice from the clutches of Boko Haram. While in their capture she experiences and witnesses unspeakable brutality when she refuses to convert to Islam.

Some who convert become suicide bombers and cast suspicion on all escapees, including Patience. She is pregnant and must conceal the pregnancy as she, in their eyes, is carrying an “infidel” and has seen what happened to others in her situation.

After the second escape Patience gives birth alone in a field and calls her daughter Gift. She is reunited with her husband, only to be widowed a second time. This reviewer is not sure how much of Patience’s words are her own or Andrea Hoffmann’s, but in any case this book is not for the faint-hearted.