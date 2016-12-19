A Funku or two by Kevin McAleer: write one and win!

It is Christmas competition time again in The Irish Times Books Towers and our non-resident wit Kevin McAleer has come up with another ingenious wheeze. (The television reception is notoriously poor in rural Tyrone and don’t even mention broadband.)

The idea is the classical Haiku form seasoned with an ounce of wit, henceforth known as the Funku. (Editor’s note: I have checked with the author and the “n” is pronounced.)The classical form must be strictly adhered to: no titles, a total of 17 syllables in three lines of 5-7-5 formation. Any extra syllables will be removed and used as Christmas decorations.

The winning Funku will be published right here as well as a few deserving runners-up. The winner, as chosen by Kevin McAleer, will receive a signed copy of Little John Nee’s book of haikus, The Apocalypse Came on a Friday. Entries should be emailed to bookclub@irishtimes.com by December 31st. Normal Irish Times competition rules apply.

Turbulence shakes the

Jumbo. No panic. No room

in the elephant.

Off to see Peru.

A Machu Picchu haiku

Waiting to happen.

Little John Nee does the haiku

Ah those bedroom eyes.

But on closer inspection

Two small single beds.

Poor old Van the Man

He has taken to the chess.

Woh, here comes the knight.

Wanted. Players for

Last-minute substitutions.

No timewasters please.

Ali Bowie Prince

Castro Wogan Cohen. What’s

wrong with these people?

Hi Cuchulainn, man

of few words, you left us one

Long bloody haiku.

Her final request:

‘Don’t make a poem of this.’

Another failure.

Dilettante poets

Belittling traditional

Syllabics. J’accuse.

Little John Nee’s book is published by Killaloonty Press, and available to buy from kennys.ie

Kevin McAleer’s Saying Yes to Yes tour of the universe begins on January 6th with a sold-out gig at the Black Box, Belfast. Join spiritual guru Kevin McAleer for a life-changing hour of living fully in the moment, with meditation, mindfulness, deep breathing, tai chi, yoga, bee venom therapy, psychic flower arranging, singing with dolphins and digital photography. Universally acknowledged as Tyrone’s leading Zen Buddhist saint, he trained for 33 years under the legendary Deepjoy Chakra in Peru, before founding the Institute of Light™ in Strabane in 1972. McAleer will be signing copies of his bestselling How to Turn your Negative Voices into Imaginary Friends, which has been translated into more than 37,000 languages worldwide. Wear loose clothing.

Full details at kevinmcaleer.com