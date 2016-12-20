A Christmas children’s & YA book quiz

1) In which Harry Potter book is Sirius Black first mentioned?

2) Which YA novel by an Irish author features twins Tippi and Grace?

3) Which school did Darrell Rivers and Gwendoline Mary Lacey attend?

4) Which bestselling author’s latest book is set in Lord Funt Hospital?

5) Who stole the bear’s hat in Jon Klassen’s I Want My Hat Back?

6) Which group of students are “true and unafraid of toil”?

7) Which Irish author wrote his first book about the superhero Iron Man this year?

8) What important person do Pigín and Badger meet?

9) Which YA novel won this year’s Costa Book of the Year?

10) In which book would you find Denizen Hardwick?

11) Which author wrote about Verncious Knids?

12) How many Laureate na nÓgs have we had?

13) What series would you find Peeta and Rue in?

14) Which Irish author’s third novel features an important horse race?

15) According to The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, what is the meaning of life?

16) In what book would you find freida, megan and isabel?

17) Which series features the factions of Candor and Abnegation?

18) How many books has the Zoella Book Club included this year?

19) Which Irish book published this year features a very menacing Tooth Fairy?

20) Which Irish author published her first book this year at the age of 16?

21) What animal does Al Chaudhury time-travel with?

22) Where do Daisy Wells and Hazel Wong go to school?

23) What is Docter Noel Zone’s job?

24) Which British children’s writer recently wrote a retelling of What Katy Did?

25) Which series features Sir Bobblysock?

26) Which Irish author has written a trilogy about Primose Leary?

27) What name is Greg Heffley better known as?

28) Who illustrates the Horrid Henry books?

29) What was the 2016 Dublin Unesco Citywide Reading For Children book?

30) Which Irish illustrator has illustrated books about runaway crayons and imaginary friends?

Answers

1) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

2) One (by Sarah Crossan)

3) Malory Towers

4) David Walliams

5) The rabbit

6) Hufflepuff (Harry Potter)

7) Eoin Colfer

8) The President of Ireland

9) The Lie Tree (by Frances Hardinge)

10) Knights of the Borrowed Dark (by Dave Rudden)

11) Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator)

12) Four

13) The Hunger Games (by Suzanne Collins)

14) Sarah Moore Fitzgerald (A Very Good Chance)

15) 42

16) Only Ever Yours (by Louise O’Neill)

17) Divergent (by Veronica Roth)

18) 16

19) The Ministry of SUITS (by Paul Gamble)

20) Eilis Barrett (Oasis)

21) A hamster (Time Travelling With A Hamster by Ross Welford)

22) Deepdean School for Girls (Robin Stevens’s series)

23) Dangerologist (Danger Is Everywhere series)

24) Jacqueline Wilson

25) The Claude series (by Alex T Smith)

26) Deirdre Sullivan

27) Wimpy Kid

28) Tony Ross

29) The Book of Learning (by ER Murray)

30) Oliver Jeffers