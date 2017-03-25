A Belfast Tale by Angeline King

Browser review

Claire Looby

Sat, Mar 25, 2017, 00:00

First published: Sat, Mar 25, 2017, 00:00

   
 

Book Title:
A Belfast Tale

ISBN-13:
9781530952373

Author:
Angeline King

Publisher:
CreateSpace

Guideline Price:
£10.0

“You say a married couple is having troubles, not a nation.” This line, striking in its simplicity, says a lot about how the Irish deal with really big issues. It’s 1990, and eye-popping synthetic 1980s fashions linger while advances in technology are beginning to affect the traditionally manual workplace. In this self-published book Angeline King tells a tale of misplaced passion and the common problems of Annie and Jean, Protestant mothers who meet at a gathering of Project Children, the organisation that sends young northern Protestants and Catholics to the United States each summer holidays, for a break from local politics and a chance to play together. The friends’ marriages are troubled by actual and imagined injuries; their children are living with both the jaded fear of ongoing violence and the growing movement towards cross-community co-operation; and families still live in the streets and houses their parents grew up in. Eventually, even grand passion loses significance to love in the face of harsh reality.

Sat, Mar 25, 2017, 00:00

First published: Sat, Mar 25, 2017, 00:00

   