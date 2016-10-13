Bob Dylan awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

Bob Dylan has won the Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

“Dylan has the status of an icon. His influence on contemporary music is profound,” the academy said in awarding the 8 million Swedish crown (€822,119) prize.

“He is probably the greatest living poet,” academy member Per Wastberg said.

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Nobel Academy, told a news conference there was “great unity” in the panel’s decision to give Dylan the prize.

Literature was the last of this year’s Nobel prizes to be awarded.

Dylan’s hits include Blowin’ in the Wind, Masters of War, A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall, The Times They Are a-Changin’, Subterranean Homesick Blues and Like a Rolling Stone.

More than 50 years after beginning his career, he is still writing songs and is often on tour.

Dylan’s win for the first time bestows the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

He had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for years, but few experts expected the academy to extend the prestigious award to his genre.

The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

