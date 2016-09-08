Lough Boora among ‘best sculpture parks in Europe’

Lough Boora Discovery Park is a well-kept secret, though, perhaps, not for much longer.

The Guardian tasked Arenike Adebajo with picking some of Europe’s best sculpture parks in Europe, where “art and the natural landscape combine beautifully”.

Naturally, the Co Offaly park has made the list.

According to Lough Boora itself, the sculpture park near Tullamore “pays homage to our human interaction with the boglands”.

According to Ms Adebajo, visitors should “pick up a brochure at the visitor centre for details on the more iconic artworks before setting off on the two-mile sculpture trail, one of five themed routes around the park”.

The park has recently hosted themed events – including a family arts festival “Our Land” last month and a fairy festival in July.

Other parks which made the list include the Austrian Sculpture Park in Graz, Kröller-Müller Museum in Arnhem, Vigeland Park in Oslo and Chianti Sculpture Park in Italy.