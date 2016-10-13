Giving Donald Trump the finger, Hollywood-style

In Donald Trump’s speech, as he received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2007, he called his 10-month-old son Barron to the podium, saying: “He’s strong, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s vicious, he’s violent: all of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur.”

The businessman and TV host was presented with the award – the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – for his work on the US reality show The Apprentice.

About 24 celebrities get a star on the sidewalk every year, in a selection process overseen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Anyone can submit a nomination; if a star is approved the person who did the nominating has to pay $30,000. The criteria for selection seem roughly to be: Who is the most popular personality now? Whose star will draw the most amount of tourists?

As a photographer, I have always been interested in personal projects. During my time in Los Angeles earlier this year I was searching for one that would sustain my interest over a few weeks. I found it when I noticed a crowd around a young child who was jumping up and down on what turned out to be the star of the Republican candidate in the 2016 US presidential election. Her family were egging her on.

It turned out this happens several times a day. Parents arrive with their children, place them in front of the star and photograph them holding up the middle finger above Donald Trump’s star. Some promise to buy the kids candy or ice-cream if they just stand there for a few seconds.

It is akin to a pilgrimage; throngs of sightseers – many of them Latinos and Mexicans – visit this small shrine to express feelings of anger, vulgarity, annoyance and frustration. They do so in full view of a number of police officers, who maintain a presence near the star.

Between April and May I photographed dozens of these sightseers. I have just published a book, titled Bing, Bing, Bong, Bong, Bing, Bing, Bing, documenting this month-long study of the Americans who visited the Donald Trump star.

During the election campaign, the star has sustained several episodes of vandalism, including a spray-painted swastika and “mute” icon. On the day Trump was officially nominated as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, a tiny wall sprang up around his star.

I observed and photographed visitors making obscene hand gestures, jumping up and down on the star, spitting on it and pretending to defecate on it. From time to time it was defaced with ink, shaving cream, and ketchup. On one occasion a lady threw used sanitary towel on the star.

Most days I would watch Charles, a street performer from the Caribbean, clean Trump’s star before the beginning his show. If the star was covered in paint or ketchup, he would wipe it clean so the public would pay attention to his performance rather than the star.

Watching these many and mixed reactions, I felt I was witnessing something historic, however small.

Kenneth O Halloran is a photographer based in Dublin. Bing, Bing, Bong, Bong, Bing, Bing, Bing is available from www.kennethohalloran.com