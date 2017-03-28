Damien Hirst painting of George Michael sells for more than €530,000

An image of the late George Michael by artist Damien Hirst has sold for just over €530,000 at a charity auction.

The painting, entitled Beautiful Beautiful George Michael Love Painting, was auctioned to help raise funds for HIV and Aids prevention and awareness.

The work on canvas went under the hammer in Dallas, Texas, at the MTV RE:DEFINE charity gala hosted by the Goss-Michael Foundation, which was founded by Michael and his former partner Kenny Goss.

Amazing result of $580000 for this painting by superstar Damien Hirst. The link is in the bio above that shows the actual auction of the work. Thank you Damien !! MTV RE:DEFINE 2017 @damienhirst @whitecubeofficial @gagosiangallery @georgemofficial #whitecubegallery#gagosiangallery#georgemichael#damienhirst#gagosian A post shared by Kenny Goss (@kenny_goss) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Goss posted an image of the art on Instagram, writing: “Amazing result of $580,000 (around €533,000)) for this painting by superstar Damien Hirst. Thank you Damien !! MTV RE:DEFINE 2017.”

George Michael (53) was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames South Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day having suffered heart failure.

Hirst (51), known for his series of works in which he pickled animals including a shark and sheep, depicted the former Wham! star in household gloss in the colourful piece.

He rose to prominence as part of the group of artists who collectively became known as the Young British Artists.

His diamond-encrusted human skull titled For The Love Of God is among his most famous and recognisable works.

The skull, which is covered by 8,601 flawless diamonds, was believed to have had a price tag of about €50 million.