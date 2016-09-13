Wetherspoons offers zero-hours staff guaranteed work

Pub chairman Tim Martin says fixed-hour contracts will extend to workers in Ireland

Chairman of Wetherspoons pub chain Tim Martin: “We’ve already offered guaranteed-hour contracts to a percentage of our workforce and they’ll all be offered one in the next three months,” Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Chairman of Wetherspoons pub chain Tim Martin: “We’ve already offered guaranteed-hour contracts to a percentage of our workforce and they’ll all be offered one in the next three months,” Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

 

The push back against zero hours contracts continues with news that leading Brexit campaigner Tim Martin has offered staff at his Wetherspoons pub chain the option of guaranteed hours contracts.

A spokesman for the group said that any change to contracts will be rolled out across the full group, including its Irish outlets.

Wetherspoons entered the Irish market in 2013 with ambitious plans for up to 30 outlets in the State. However, the rapid increase in commercial property prices and planning hold-ups have so far limited it to five pubs in the Republic.

The Wetherspoons move follows similar steps taken by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, where work practices have come under close review in the UK, and by fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s.

Martin, who founded the group in 1979 and remains chairman, said the decision, which will affect up to 24,000 staff in Britain and Ireland, followed a trial carried out earlier this year in a group of its pubs.

Pilot project

The pilot project saw around two-thirds of staff on zero-hours contracts opt to to move to a fixed-hour deal that offers guaranteed hours amounting to around 70 per cent of their normal weekly hours.

“In spite of me saying there’s no advantage with them, we’ve had quite a good take-up of 70 to 80 per cent,” said Martin, who said the issue was never raised with him in staff discussions over the years.

In Ireland, zero hours contract workers do have certain protection. Under the Organisation of Working Time Act 1997, they are entitled to compensation generally amounting to at least a quarter of their hours if they are left very short in any given week. However, the rules do not apply to casual jobs which cover many of those – especially students – in zero hours jobs in pubs and restaurants.

“We’ve already offered guaranteed-hour contracts to a percentage of our workforce and they’ll all be offered one in the next three months,” said Martin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.