Unemployment rate fell to new post-crash low during November

The Republic’s unemployment rate fell to a new post-crash low of 7.3 per cent during November, the latest figures from the Central Statiastics Office show.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2016 was 7.3 per cent, down from 7.5 per cent in October 2016 and down from 9.1 per cent in November 2015.

The number of people unemployed was 160,700 in November 2016, down from 164,100 when compared to the October 2016 figure and a decrease of 36,200 when compared to November 2015.

In November 2016 the unemployment rate was 8.3 per cent for men, down from 8.6 per cent in October 2016 and down from 10.7 per cent in November 2015.

The unemployment rate for women in November 2016 was 6.1 per cent, down from 6.2 per cent in October 2016 and down from 7.1 per cent in November 2015.

The number of men unemployed in November 2016 was 99,600. This is a decrease of 3,400 when compared to the October 2016 figure of 103,000. In November 2016 the number of women unemployed was 61,100, an increase of 100 when compared to October 2016.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 15.5 per cent in November 2016, a decrease from 16.4 per cent in October 2016.