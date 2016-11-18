Trump victory triggers surge in US people seeking jobs in Ireland

Donald Trump’s election victory in the US has triggered a spike in the number of US-based people seeking jobs in Ireland.

US searches for jobs in Ireland on recruitment website Indeed. com rose 91 per cent in the immediate aftermath of Mr Trump’s victory.

The figures show job searches to Canada increase 10-fold in an hour of the result being announced.

“Our data shows that a highly charged and competitive election campaign, followed by a widely unexpected result led to an immediate and sharp spike in overseas job searches by American,” Indeed’s economist Mariano Mamertino said.

“ Much had been made in the media during the election campaign of the potential for such an outflow of labour in the event of a Trump victory, but it remains to be seen whether these job searches will translate into a movement of workers,” he said.

Mr Mamertino said Ireland joined Canada and New Zealand amongst the top three countries attracting interest from people in the US reconsidering their plans after the election result.

Another large English-speaking economy, the United Kingdom was outside of the top five, he said.

“As the fallout from the Brexit vote continues, this may indicate increased uncertainty about that market among job seekers,” he added.

The Indeed website recorded a 250 per cent jump in UK searches for jobs in Ireland in the immediate 24 hours after the Brexit vote in June.

The figures also showed that on a four-week moving average basis the increase has been sustained in the long term, and was higher at the end of September than in the immediate four weeks following the vote.

Jobseekers from the EU, excluding the UK, now account for over 9 per cent of searches on Indeed.ie, up from 7 per cent prior to the referendum, an increase of 13 per cent.