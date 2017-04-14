Three crafty ways to tell your bosses about their flaws

There are subtle ways to make leaders aware of their limits without risking their wrath

Eighty per cent of people think they are better-than-average leaders – and most don’t like to hear otherwise. Photograph: iStock

Eighty per cent of people think they are better-than-average leaders – and most don’t like to hear otherwise. Photograph: iStock

 

When leaders are aware of their limitations, they are less likely to make mistakes that put their teams, organisations and countries in danger. And yet leaders are not generally known for their self-awareness.

Eighty per cent of people think they are better-than-average leaders – and most don’t like to hear otherwise. Whether you manage or coach leaders, or are just trying to provide some feedback to your own boss, here are three simple points you may wish to consider in order to have this difficult (but necessary) conversation:

1. Tap into their personal motives: Nobody likes to be criticised – especially high-status individuals. However, if you can help leaders understand how they can achieve their personal goals, they will pay attention. The most effective way of doing this is by tapping into the leader’s motives and values.

2. Let the data do the talking: Leaders tend to care about results. A good way to help leaders understand that their self-views and behaviours matter is via 360-degree feedback and employee engagement. The use of 360s also enhances coaching and development interventions by closing the blind spots between leaders’ self-views and other people’s views of them.

When subordinates focus not just on the bright side but also on the dark side of personality, leaders will be able to understand what their toxic assets are.

3. Highlight the downside of self-confidence: A final point to consider is that leaders who are interested in science may be easily persuaded of the virtues of modesty, as well as the adverse consequences of hubris. In other words, there is vast empirical evidence to convince leaders that excessive self-confidence is more problematic than they think.

Copyright Harvard Business Review 2017

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.