Talent will out: Taoiseach helps launch Talent Summit 2017

Taoiseach Enda Kenny at the launch of Talent Summit 2017 with (from left) Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig, founder of the summit and of Sigmar Recruitment, Caitriona Lannen of Irish Times Executive Jobs and Adrian McGennis, chief executive of Sigmar Recruitment. The summit, which will take place on March 1st at the Convention Centre Dublin, is expected to attract more than 1,000 HR professionals from Ireland, across Europe and the United States. Mr Kenny said that the summit, now in its seventh year, had helped “drive the national employment agenda and has been important to labour market recovery in recent years”.