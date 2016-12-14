One third of UK workers believe Brexit will damage prospects

A third of workers in the UK believe that Brexit will dampen their career prospects, according to CEB.

The survey for the third quarter, published Wednesday, also found that almost a fifth had started looking for a new job because of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Only 27 per cent felt that their company is doing enough to help them understand the business impact of the decision.

“The unpredictability of Brexit negotiations and the perceived slowdown in business is weighing heavy on the workforce and causing a breakdown in trust and confidence,” said Brian Kropp, an executive at the business consultancy.

As prime minister Theresa May prepares to trigger formal departure talks by the end of March, relatively little is known of her negotiating position.

The status of EU nationals living in the UK has raised particular concerns among businesses.

Mrs May has refused to guarantee they can remain unless reciprocal rights are granted to Britons living elsewhere in the bloc.

Bloomberg