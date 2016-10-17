Lucy Kellaway: Feedback on your dinner party chat will do you good
Just as with other skills, we benefit from clear and direct views that help us improve
“I have been to too many dinners and sat next to too many people who were not trying hard enough”
You go to a formal dinner party. You talk to the person on one side during the starter, the other during the main course. Sometimes the conversation skips along, more often it drags and falters. You enjoy or endure the evening, and then you go home.