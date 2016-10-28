How to avoid the ubiquitous risk of workplace gossip

Workplace gossip is common as grass; it takes many forms and grows just about everywhere. But how do you avoid it?

Here are some practical suggestions that can help you “say no to gossip” in a way that sets a good example without needlessly alienating others.

1. Just walk away: Voting with your feet can be a simple but effective tactic. “I’ve got a tight deadline this afternoon for that board report, no time to chat right now.”

You’ve sent a quick clear message and you’re gone.

2. Change the subject: If you do decide to stay around and join the conversation, move it in a direction you’re more comfortable with – changing the focus to company business rather than personal business.

3. Emphasise the positive: If it seems reasonable, you can continue discussing the same players but in a different light. “Gee, that doesn’t sound to me at all like Max. I just saw him Tuesday and he was giving a terrific presentation on market share to our sales team.”

4. Don’t overreact: It also helps to keep matters in perspective. I see office gossip less as a cancer than as a common cold. Given this view, one reaction to avoid is overreaction. No need to make more of it than needs to be made: “I can’t believe you are gossiping about Amithi and Connor again when sales are down 87 per cent this quarter!”

– Copyright Harvard Business Review 2016