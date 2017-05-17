Free online academy aims to equip young people with job-getting skills

Consultancy firm Accenture has launched a virtual “Skills to Succeed Academy” to equip young people with the skills to get a job or set up a business.

Launched in conjunction with the Department of Social Protection, the academy, available at the s2sacademy.ie website, is a free, interactive online training programme, developed specifically for 15-24 year olds.

It uses virtual coaches, gamification and simulations to help users navigate their career paths while equipping them with skills they need to find long-term employment.

Tailoring CVs to job opportunities, honing interview techniques and understanding what is required to stay employed are among the skills addressed.

Accenture said the academy was based on the Irish education system and included support resources relevant to the local job market.

“The Skills to Succeed Academy is an excellent example of the public, private and charity sectors coming together to help young people develop a career or start a business,” Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar said.

“It’s about giving people a helping hand to make the most of the many opportunities out there. Whether it’s getting a first job, starting a career or setting up your own small enterprise, it can be hard to know where to start,” he said.

Alastair Blair, country managing director at Accenture Ireland said: “Digital technologies are fundamentally changing the way we work and the skills required to enter and succeed in the workplace.”

“Those most likely to succeed in the workforce of the future will not only have a strong set of core skills, but will be responsive to the changing work environment,” he said.

“ By bringing together the best of technology and training from across Accenture and our partners, we have built an online system to help young people get a job and sustain long-term employment,” he added.