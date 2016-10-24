Demand for tech skills remains high in Irish jobs market

Demand in the Irish jobs market remains high for tech skills, according to new research published by LinkedIn, reflecting the need for these skills not only in the tech industry but in most other business sectors. The skills in most demand related to cloud and distributed computing, the research showed, followed in second place by statistical analysis and data mining and in third place by web architecture and development framework.

The annual list is developed by analysing all of the recruiting activity on LinkedIn since January.

Further education

“While some skills expire every couple of years, our data highlights the ongoing demand for tech skills across every industry in Ireland,” according to Wendy Murphy, senior HR director at Linkedin.

“While this is good new for science, technology, engineering and maths graduates, professionals going back to further education should consider these areas when considering which skills to acquire in order to be more marketable.”

Cloud and distributed computing skills topped the Irish list for the second year in a row. It was also the most in demand skill globally. The fourth most in-demand area was network and information security.

This was followed by SEO/SEM marketing and marketing campaign management, in fifth and sixth, followed by software revision control systems, middleware and integration software and mobile development. In 10th place was recruiting, up six places form the previous year.

The survey is based on all the hiring and recruiting activity on LinkedIn between January 1st and September 1st this year. It identified the skill categories that belonged to members who were most likely to start new jobs and receive interest from recruiters.