CPL enjoys record year as revenue increases 10% to €433m

Ireland’s largest recruitment firm CPL enjoyed what it described as a record year with revenue jumping 10 per cent to €433 million.

Pretax profits for the 12 months to the end of June rose 22 per cent to €17.4 million.

Gross profit also rose 19 per cent to €70.1 million, while earnings per share grew 9 per cent to 43.9 cent.

The company said demand both permanent and temporary roles grew across most sectors.

Staff numbers growth

The company said it employed more than 12,000 staff on client sites in high-quality jobs in sectors such as technology, pharma and financial services.

This represented a growth of nearly 17 per cent in CPL-employed staff on behalf of clients.

CPL chairman John Hennessy said the company’s latest financial year resulted in record revenue and net fee income.

“These results have been achieved in a challenging and highly competitive environment and reflect the outstanding service delivered to our clients by all of our people,” he said.

Chief executive Anne Heraty said the company’s investments in people and technology, and in its talent innovation hub, were paying off.

“We are committed to delivering outstanding service to our clients and candidates, supporting them to succeed in a changing environment,” she said.