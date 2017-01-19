US packaging group plans 95 new jobs in Derry

The US packaging giant, Bemis Company, plans to expand its Northern Ireland operations and establish a new European business services centre in Derry which could create 95 jobs.

Marty Scaminaci, Bemis Company’s vice president of global business services, said the new centre in Derry was a “strategic investment” which he believes will “help drive efficiencies” within the business.

“We have successfully operated a manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland since 1996, and know it to be a great location to do business.

“The availability of skilled graduates in the area, engagement of local council representatives, and the support offered from Invest NI were all critical factors in our decision to locate this centre in Northern Ireland,” Mr Scaminaci said.

Recruitment

The company has begun recruiting for the new finance and IT positions in Derry and plans to have the 95 jobs in place by 2021. It already employs 200 people at its established healthcare packaging manufacturing facility in Campsie.

Bemis, which was founded in 1858, reported 2015 net sales from continuing operations of $4.1 billion (€3.9 billion).

Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said the US company’s decision to expand its investment in the North was a “significant coup”.

“A number of other locations were considered for this project, but as a result of the collaborative efforts of Invest NI and Derry City & Strabane District Council, we successfully pitched the city as an attractive investment location. The company has been offered £695,000 (€806,000) of government support towards the recruitment of the new jobs,” Mr Hamilton added.

