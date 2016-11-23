WRC asks Cityjet pilots to defer strike

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has asked pilots to defer a strike planned at airline Cityjet for Thursday and Friday while the dispute is referred to the Labour Court.

Cityjet and United met at the WRC in an effort to end a deadlock over pilots’ pay that has seen some of its flight crews on limited industrial action at its Dublin base since September.

Last week pilots voted in favour of strike and the union subsequently set Thursday and Friday, November 24th and 25th as the first of 13 strike days between now and Christmas.

Following the meeting, the airlie said that the commission “has recommended that the planned industrial action be deferred until a Labour Court hearing on the pilots’pay dispute has been held”.

The WRC has also asked both parties to engage in local discussions to tackle some outstanding issues.