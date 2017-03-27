WOW announces new air routes from Cork and Dublin to Chicago

Low-cost Icelandic airline will operate flights from here to O’Hare airport from July

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Eoin Burke-Kennedy

 

Low-cost Icelandic carrier WOW air has announced new routes from Dublin and Cork to Chicago, with fares starting from €139 one way including taxes.

Starting in July, the airline plans to operate flights from here to O’Hare airport four times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays - via Reykjavik.

WOW already operates a number for US routes from Ireland via Reykjavik, among the key cities include New York, Miami, LA, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

“The addition of Chicago to WOW air’s growing list of destinations is part of our ongoing strategy to deliver even greater flexibility and convenience to our passengers, with more connections to North America via our Reykjavik hub,” chief executive Skúli Mogensen said.

The airline said the new service is estimated to generate approximately $80 million (€74 million) in annual economic impact for the Chicago region, and will boost tourism and business for both the cities of Chicago and Reykjavik.

