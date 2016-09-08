Wow Air to fly Dublin-Miami via Rekjavik

Icelandic airline Wow Air plans to offer cheap flights from Dublin to Miami next year, with a stop-off in Rekjavik.

The carrier, which flies a number of routes to the United States from Dublin via Iceland, said it would offer seats from €139 one way.

The service to Miami International Airport will begin next April and operate through the summer, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Industry journal Anna Aero recently named Dublin-Miami as one of its “most unserved” routes based on an analysis of demand from online flight searches.

There has also been some speculation that Aer Lingus will begin flying to the US city next year.

The airline is likely to announce at least one new transatlantic route for next year this autumn and Miami has been mentioned as a candidate.

Wow is a low-cost carrier that flies between Europe and north America.

Announcing the service, Wow’s chief executive, Skúli Mogensen, said he was pleased to add Miami to its list of north American destinations.