WOW air announces more US flights from €129.99 one way

Icelandic airline added Los Angeles and San Francisco to its network earlier this year

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Colin Gleeson

Icelandic airline WOW air has announced flights from Dublin and Cork airports to Pittsburgh via Reykjavik from €129.99 one way.

The airline will begin flying to the Midwest destination from next summer with inaugural flights to Pittsburgh beginning June 16th. Flights will operate four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

WOW air’s expansion to Pittsburgh follows the successful launch of transatlantic services from Dublin, via Iceland, to Boston, Washington, Montréal and Toronto in 2015.

Earlier this year the Icelandic airline added Los Angeles and San Francisco to its network, and flights to New York are scheduled to begin operations on November 25th. Flights to Miami will commence in April 2017.

The flights include a 65 minute layover in Reykjavik. The layover on Cork services to Pittsburgh is 80 minutes.

WOW air founder and chief executive Skúli Mogensen said Pittsburgh was a destination that is “on the rise”.

“Pittsburgh is certainly a destination on the rise and one that will appeal to a wide range of Irish travellers looking to discover somewhere different, so we’re thrilled to add the destination to our route list,” he said.

“The past year has truly solidified our presence in the US. In the last six months alone we have added San Francisco and Los Angeles to our route network and we look forward to continuing this rate of expansion into 2017.”

