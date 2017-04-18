Willie Walsh happy with response to budget carrier Level

Willie Walsh, chief executive of Aer Lingus parent, International Airlines Group (IAG), says the business is happy with the response to its new budget carrier, Level.

IAG launched the new Barcelona-based airline in March and it plans to begin flying to LA, San Francisco, Buenos Aires in Argentine and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from June.

The move is designed to combat the launch of cheap transatlantic services by the likes of Norwegian, which will begin services from Ireland to the US in July, and Wow, which offers flights from the Europe to north America via Rekjavik.

Mr Walsh said over the weekend that bookings on its site, flylevel, are strong, with more than 50 per cent of customers in the key 18 to 34 years age bracket. “So it´s an interesting demographic,” he told CNN´s Quest Means Business.

Speaking to the same programme, commentator Ben Schlappig, editor of travel blog, One Mile at a Time, said that it was a case of “monkey see, monkey do”.

He argued that the threat posed by Norwegian and Wow was such that British Airways – one of IAG´s other three airlines – had “no choice” but to follow with a low-cost carrier of its own.

He noted that there were suggestions that British Airways could introduce paid-for meals on its transatlantic economy flights in much the same as Norwegian is already doing.

Shortly after Norwegian announced details of its Irish services, Aer Lingus chief executive, Stephen Kavanagh, indicated that the airline could introduce cheaper no-frills fares on its transatlantic flights, that would exclude elements normally found in ticket prices.