Waterford Airport got €10m from State in last five years

Payments included €157,000 in April but passenger services stopped in June

Barry O'Halloran

Shane Ross, Minister for Transport: he has announced €2.7 million in funding for regional airports to boost security and safety. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Waterford Airport , which has had no passenger services since June, received almost €10 million from the State over the last five years, including €157,000 in April.

The airport at Killowen, Co Waterford, lost its passenger flights when Belgium carrier VLM filed for bankruptcy, forcing an end to its services between the south eastern gateway and Britain.

The Government gave it €157,000 in April for security equipment associated with passenger flights such as X-ray equipment. The Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, recently confirmed that Waterford has also received €9.6 million over the last five years.

The Government last week committed to giving it €870,000, on condition that it can get passenger services restored, as part of an overall State-aid package to regional airports.

Waterford also intends to extend its runway. While reports indicated that the Government agreed to contribute to this, Mr Ross told the Dáil recently that funding such plans is a matter for regional airports themselves.

The Minster has announced €2.7 million in funding for regional airports to boost security and safety.

Knock Airport in Co Mayo will be single biggest beneficiary, accounting for €1.3 million of the total. Assuming Waterford can bring in a replacement for VLM, it will be the second biggest with €870,000.

The figure will bring total taxpayer aid to regional airports for this year to €3.9 million.

