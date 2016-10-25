Volkswagen under pressure to settle with European car owners

European Commission is asking VW for compensation deal along lines of that in US

EU consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourová: wrote to VW that it “should clearly identify what will be offered to consumers [and] start compensating affected consumers”. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty

EU consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourová: wrote to VW that it “should clearly identify what will be offered to consumers [and] start compensating affected consumers”. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty

 

It has been more than a year since Volkswagen admitted to fitting cheat devices to nearly 11 million cars, but still the scandal rumbles on. Despite reaching a partial settlement in the US – at a cost of $15.3 billion – it has continually resisted making such a deal with European owners. Now the European Commission is starting to bring its voice to the issue.

The US deal will see affected owners compensated to the tune of $10,000 (€9,190) each and the introduction of a buyback scheme. Earlier this month, the firm reached a separate $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) settlement with its 652 US dealers, each of which will receive a payout of $1.85 million (€1.7 million). Another deal may be on the cards for owners of cars with the firm’s three-litre diesel engine.

All this cash flow contrasts starkly with the position the firm is taking in relation to the European owners affected.

In a recent letter to the firm, EU consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourová said VW “should clearly identify what will be offered to consumers, start compensating affected consumers and show clear proof that vehicles will be fixed within the coming year. As the diesel emission issue is the result of a behaviour that appears not to conform to several provisions [of EU rules on unfair commercial practices], the plan should offer to consumers supplementary advantages going significantly beyond what is usually offered to consumers when they are called to bring their cars back to workshops due to unintended or unforeseen technical problems.”

Besides urging Volkswagen to take steps towards voluntary compensation, the EU also wants the carmaker to open the possibility of repurchases in certain circumstances. Ms Jourova will meet again on Thursday with Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, VW’s top negotiator for diesel issues. European consumer groups criticised the outcome of the first session between the two in September, saying the action plan Volkswagen committed to is little more than the company’s initial promise in December to repair vehicles.

Meanwhile, dozens of owners in Ireland and across Europe continue to pursue individual legal actions against the car giant. It remains to be seen how successful these will be. The fact that consumers can’t pursue collective redress through a class-action lawsuit on this side of the Atlantic may prove an impediment to repeating the pressure brought to bear in the US for a settlement. That is why the representations at EU level are important. The motoring lobby carries a lot of weight in Brussels, but so do several million aggrieved motorists.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.