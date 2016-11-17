Volkswagen market share falls for 14th month in a row

Fallout from emissions scandal continues while European car sales overall rise 6.9%

Volkswagen accounted for 24.9 per cent of car sales in Europe in October, compared with 25.3 per cent a year earlier. Photograph: iStock

Volkswagen accounted for 24.9 per cent of car sales in Europe in October, compared with 25.3 per cent a year earlier. Photograph: iStock

 

Volkswagen lost market share in Europe for the 14th straight month since the emissions-cheating scandal erupted in September 2015, as competitors took advantage of the German automaker’s tarnished image to attract buyers.

Volkswagen accounted for 24.9 per cent of the region’s car sales in October, compared with 25.3 per cent a year earlier, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

Industry-wide European registrations slipped 0.3 per cent last month to 1.14 million vehicles, burdened by one less selling day.

Volkswagen underperformed with a 1.8 per cent decrease across the group’s brands.

Criminal investigations

While Europe’s biggest carmaker has made strides in emerging from the crisis, Volkswagen still faces criminal investigations and hundreds of investor lawsuits after admitting to rigging diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests.

The revelations harmed the company’s reputation for quality, helping Fiat Chrysler, Daimler and BMW gain an advantage.

Volkswagen’s 10-month European market share narrowed to 24 per cent from 25.1 per cent a year earlier.

European car sales have been increasing since 2013, rebounding from a two-decade low in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Growth has cooled in recent months as concerns about the UK’s exit from the European Union cloud the region’s economic outlook.

European sales for the January-October period rose 6.9 per cent to 12.7 million vehicles.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.