Volkswagen legal team walks out of Castlebar court

In the latest twist in the Volkswagen emissions scandal the company’s legal team walked out of Castlebar District Court on Tuesday afternoon. after Judge Mary Devins decided to proceed with the case.

The case is being taken by a Co Roscommon nurse against the global auto giant for installing so-called cheat devices for emissions.

The solicitor representing claimant Eithne Higgins has also claimed that he, his client and the court have been “systematically bullied” by Volkswagen’s legal team “in an attempt to goad them into taking a judicial review”.

Responding to the action by the Volkswagen legal team, the judge said: “The court will continue to hear the case without Hamlet.”

Judicial review

Representing Volkswagen Group Ireland and Volkswagen AG, Paul Fogarty, on behalf of A&L Goodbody, argued that the court did not have jurisdiction and his legal advice was that he should proceed with a judicial review and therefore did not propose to deal with complex affidavits.

Describing the process as “highly unconventional”, Mr Fogarty said Volkswagen’s legal advice was that the proceedings were “utterly unsatisfactory, unfair and inappropriate”.

An expert witness, Stephen McDonnell, head of technical services at Volkswagen Ireland summonsed, by the claimant’s legal representative, Evan O’Dwyer, also failed to turn up to the hearing.

The multibillion-euro Volkswagen emissions scandal, which has affected some 110,000 Irish cars, including Ms Higgins’s 2010 Seat Leon 1.6 TDI SE.

Proceeding after the respondent’s team absented themselves, Mr O’Dwyer read Mr McDonnell’s affidavit into the record, after calling his client’s expert witness, Michael P Lehmann, a US lawyer. Other witnesses for the claimant include a US lawyer, emissions expert Calvert Stinton and economist Robin Nobel.

The judge earlier outlined the case history to date and how she had carefully considered her jurisdiction over it. It had first come before her on May 27th last when Mr O’Dwyer, a Mayo solicitor, took the first of some 87 clients’ cases against Volkswagen.

Jurisdiction

The judge said she had accepted that Ms Higgins’s car, which had been bought in a Co Mayo garage, was bought from an agent of the maker and that she had thus accepted jurisdiction.

She said: “This case is very unusual because it arises from the respondent’s public statements [about the emissions devices] but is fettered in its process which relies solely on the procurement of documents from the respondent.”

She noted that the deponent, Mr McDonnell, was directed to attend on September 6th and said she was directing direct matters to proceed.

Volkswagen Ireland earlier challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear a case for damages against the firm related to the recent emissions scandal.

On Tuesday morning the firm’s barrister, Paul Fogarty, told the court that under legal advice Mr McDonnell would not be attending despite being directed to attend by the judge last Thursday.

Despite the order, Mr Fogarty told the court last Thursday they did not understand that Mr McDonnell must attend. On Tuesday, he said his client was challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

Hearing

Tuesday’s hearing is believed to be the first to seek that the car firm makes public the original expert opinion and technical evidence it used to develop a fix for the affected engines. It comes on the back of an interim order of discovery granted to Mrs Higgins in the Castlebar court by the judge on June 7th.

The Mayo case is likely to have international ramifications. In Germany alone, 2.8 million vehicles are part of the recall over the scandal, with 1.2 million in Britain. Globally it affected five million vehicles at VW brand, 2.1 million at Audi, 1.2 million at Skoda and 1.8 million light commercial vehicles. Seat said 700,000 of its diesel models had been affected.

In June, Volkswagen agreed a $15 billion deal with US officials and an estimated 500,000 US car owners.

The deal did not placate European owners affected, particularly after Volkswagen chief executive Mattihas Müller made clear in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt that a similar settlement this side of the Atlantic would be inappropriate and unaffordable.

Already the Higgins case has made the front page of the Wall Street Journal and an in-depth feature in Germany’s business newspaper, Handelsblatt.

It has also attracted the attention of high-profile international lawyers. Mr O’Dwyer has teamed up with US legal heavyweight Michael Hausfeld among others. Mr Hausfeld was part of the team that negotiated the US settlement with VW. Previously he represented Native Alaskans whose lives were affected by the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill.